Nearly 90,000 people displaced, lost homes and property in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 90,000 citizens of Artsakh have been displaced, lost their homes and property as a result of the Azerbaijani war against Artsakh, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a discussion at Atlantic Council in Washington, DC after meeting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Since September 27 the settlements of Nagorno Karabakh are regularly being attacked, bombarded, bombed with missiles and air strikes and drones. Nearly 90 thousand people are displaced, they lost their homes and property. Infrastructures are damaged. People are living under fire. This is happening every day, regularly, this is what’s happening in Nagorno Karabakh, this is what’s happening with the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenian FM noted that the Azeri attacks have claimed numerous civilian lives, and that hospitals and schools are being bombed in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan