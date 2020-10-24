EU’s Borrell, Secretary Pompeo call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a telephone conversation during which they also discussed the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, in addition to a number of topics, the EU said in a press release.
EU’s Borrell and Secretary Pompeo urged the immediate cessation of hostilities and respect for the agreed ceasefire.
“They called upon the sides to re-engage in meaningful negotiations without delay under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The two principals call on all actors, including external parties, to refrain from actions that may increase the risks for the region”, the news release said.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan