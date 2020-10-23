Azerbaijani bombing destroys buildings in Stepanakert, damages gas pipeline of a district

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the bombing of Artsakh capital Stepanakert by the Azerbaijani armed forces, a car burned down in the city, public buildings were destroyed, and the gas pipeline of the district was damaged, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center informed.

