Azerbaijani bombing destroys buildings in Stepanakert, damages gas pipeline of a district

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the bombing of Artsakh capital Stepanakert by the Azerbaijani armed forces, a car burned down in the city, public buildings were destroyed, and the gas pipeline of the district was damaged, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center informed.

''The Azerbaijani armed forces again targeted Artsakh's capital Stepanakert, violating the norms of the international humanitarian law. As a result of the bombing a car has burned down, public buildings, shops have been destroyed. The pipline supplying gas to the district has been damaged. There are no casualties'', reads the statement.





