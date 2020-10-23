Tensions on front line remain with mainly local clashes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The tensions on the contact line of Artsakh and Azerbaijan remain, mainly local clashes occur, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Starting from the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces continued attacks in different directions of the front line. In addition to the military operations of the front line, different civilians settlements of Artsakh were bombed, including Martakert city with nearby settlements, and Berdzor town and nearby settlements’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that particularly heavy clashes took place during the neutralization of the subversive groups and criminals that had penetrated near Shekher and Jivani villages in the central direction.

‘’In this direction there are clear achievements. Shekher settlement has nearly totally been cleaned, in some places the works of neutralization are still going on. In the southern direction during the entire day the Azerbaijani units tried to attack in the direction of Vorotan, failing a number of attempts. They have been repelled, suffering serious losses. Some entire units have been dismantled, and loosing armored vehicles have fled. The tensions remain, the clashes are mainly local, near different roads, rivers’’, Hovhannisyan said.