Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh will retaliate to the bombing of Stepanakert very soon, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Stepanakert was once again bombed by Azerbaijan a while ago. The Defense Army will retaliate very soon. We had warned long ago. There will be no mercy’’, Poghosyan wrote.

''A while ago Azerbaijan fired a number of powerful missiles against Stepanakert's residential buildings. There is still no information about casualties'', Artsakh's Human Right Defender wrote in his Twitter micro blog.