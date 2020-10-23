Trump announces about progress in NK talks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the USA Donald Trump has announced about good progress in negotiation over Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Trump said in a briefing with reporters.

''We are talking about that, we are working with Armenia. We have very good relationship with Armenia. There are very good people there, very dedicated, they ar eincredible people and we'll see what happens'', Trump said.

To the question if he has talked with the Armenian or Azerbaijani leaders, Trump said, ''I don't want to say, but really good progress is being made'', he said.