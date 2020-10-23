Azerbaijan bombing Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Air raid siren has been activated in Stepanakert, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports.
The Armenian United Information Center informs that Azerbaijan is bombing Martuni city.
21:04 – Azerbaijan strikes Stepanakert.
21:09 - The correspondent of Armeniapress reports that nearly 8 bombs reached Stepanakert.
- 21:03 Azerbaijan bombing Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING
- 20:58 Azerbaijani UAV destroyed in Armenia
- 20:48 Trump announced about his participation in NK talks
- 20:32 Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
- 20:20 Armenian FM, U.S. Secretary of State reaffirm necessity to observe ceasefire
- 20:05 PM Pashinyan visits wounded servicemen
- 20:01 Armen Papikyan presents Baku-Ankara aggression against Artsakh and Armenia to OSCE Permanent Council
- 19:12 Meeting between Armenian FM and U.S. Secretary of State takes place in Washington
- 18:43 1800 USD for fighting against Nagorno Karabakh - Novaya Gazeta about Syrian mercenaries
- 18:02 U.S. Embassy in Turkey warns its citizens of kidnapping and terrorism risks
- 17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-20
- 17:38 Asian Stocks - 23-10-20
- 17:35 Armenian sides emphasize importance of ceasefire and verification mechanism- FM tells Deutsche Welle
- 17:30 Azerbaijani air force bombs town of Martakert in Artsakh
- 16:25 FM Mnatsakanyan and US State Department’s Philip Reeker emphasize need to cease hostilities in NK
- 16:23 President of Artsakh addresses open letter to Russia’s Putin
- 16:20 National Hero title recipient Azeri colonel killed in action, Baku confirms
- 16:12 Azeri military death toll reaches 6539
- 16:04 Armenia to assume chairmanship of CIS Cooperation Council in education sector
- 15:54 Iran ramps up border security over Karabakh situation
- 15:33 Russia highlights need for immediate withdrawal of terrorist mercenaries from Karabakh conflict zone
- 15:26 Kremlin comments on possibility of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow
- 15:15 Russian MFA comments on possibility of CSTO engagement in NK conflict settlement process
- 14:59 “Secret losses of war” – BBC on Azerbaijan withholding casualty info
- 14:37 Explosions heard in Stepanakert City
