Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Azerbaijan bombing Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Air raid siren has been activated in Stepanakert, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports.

The Armenian United Information Center informs that Azerbaijan is bombing Martuni city.

21:04 – Azerbaijan strikes Stepanakert.

21:09  - The correspondent of Armeniapress reports that nearly 8 bombs reached Stepanakert.





