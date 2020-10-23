Azerbaijani UAV destroyed in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia have destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV in the north-eastern part of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

The photos of the leftovers of the UAV show that it is a production of Azad Systems company, which is an Azerbaijani-Israeli joint company.