Azerbaijani UAV destroyed in Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia have destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV in the north-eastern part of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
The photos of the leftovers of the UAV show that it is a production of Azad Systems company, which is an Azerbaijani-Israeli joint company.
