Trump announced about his participation in NK talks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has informed that participates in negotiations Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports members of the White House press corps informed.

''Trump has informed that he participates in the mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but did not inform if he has talked with the leaders of the countries or not’', the reporters said.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs are in Washington where they have met with State Secretary mike Pompeo.





