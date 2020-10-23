Azerbaijan regularly releases footages of inhuman treatment towards Armenian war prisoners

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan informs that the Azerbaijani side regularly publishes footages and photos showing the cruel and inhuman treatment of Azerbaijanis towards the Armenian war prisoners and bodies of victims, ARMENPRESS reports Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’No doubt, these are heinous war crimes and those responsible for such acts and those who encourage to do that must be strictly punished’’, he wrote.

Artak Beglaryan noted that such incidents are regularly documented by the fact-finding mission of the Human Rights Defender’s Office, reports are being prepared and are submitted to the ICRC Office, so as measures are taken for the return of bodies of victims and war prisoners.