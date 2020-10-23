PM Pashinyan visits wounded servicemen

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Central Clinical Military Hospital. Pashinyan met with the servicemen injured during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the medical staff informed the PM about the health situation and treatment process of the servicemen. PM Pashinyan talked with the servicemen, wished speedy recovery and thanked them for selfless service.