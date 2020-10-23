U.S. Embassy in Turkey warns its citizens of kidnapping and terrorism risks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Embassy in Turkey has warned its citizens and foreigners of possible kidnapping or terrorist attacks, ARMENPRESS was informed from the statement issued by the Embassy.

‘’ The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey. U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls.

All American Citizen and visa services at U.S. Mission in Turkey’s facilities (including U.S. Embassy-Ankara, U.S. Consulate General-Istanbul, U.S. Consulate-Adana, and the U.S. Consular Agency-Izmir) will be temporarily suspended. Individuals with scheduled appointments will be notified by email with instructions on how to reschedule their appointments'', reads the statement.