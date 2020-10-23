Azerbaijani air force bombs town of Martakert in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is bombarding the town of Martakert in Artsakh. The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said Azerbaijan has deployed air force in targeting the town.

“At midday, around 14:20, the Karegah village of Kashatagh region was bombarded by the Azeri armed forces from Grad multiple rocket launchers, and then they shelled the Karegah-Berdzor road. There are no victims among the peaceful population,” the service said adding that material damages have occurred.

“There are no military facilities anywhere around here. The Azerbaijani forces are currently again bombing Martakert. Their air force is deployed over the town,” the service said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan