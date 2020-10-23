Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

National Hero title recipient Azeri colonel killed in action, Baku confirms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani presidency has officially confirmed the death of Shukyur Hamidov, a Colonel of the Azerbaijani military who was killed in action in the attacks on Artsakh. His death was reported by the Azeri media on October 22, which said that the colonel, who held the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, was killed in the Kashatagh region.

Hamidov was bestowed with the National Hero title for his participation in the attacks on Artsakh in April 2016, when he served as the commander of the 706th brigade of the 2nd Army Corps of the Azeri Armed Forces.

