Azeri military death toll reaches 6539
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 6539 Azeri troops have been killed in action since the attacks on Artsakh began on September 27, the Armenian official Unified InfoCenter reported.
Azeri military losses also include 206 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 24 warplanes, 588 armored equipment and 4 TOS launchers.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
