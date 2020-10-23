Armenia to assume chairmanship of CIS Cooperation Council in education sector

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Cooperation Council of CIS states in education sector was held on October 21, Armenia’s ministry of education told Armenpress.

The Council unanimously agreed that Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport will assume the chairmanship of the Council for 2021. Deputy minister of education Artur Martirosyan has been elected as chair of the Council.

During the session the works done so far within the frames of the cooperation between the CIS member states in the education sector were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan