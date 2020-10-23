Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Russia highlights need for immediate withdrawal of terrorist mercenaries from Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism Oleg Syromolotov held a meeting on October 23 with Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan to discuss the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone amid the Azeri attacks on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with participation of mercenary militants from various terrorism organizations.

“The inadmissibility of the transfer of militants from outlawed armed groups from a number of countries of the Middle East and North Africa into the region and the need to immediately withdraw them was underscored,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

