Kremlin comments on possibility of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia does everything possible to stop the war in Nagorno Karabakh and bring the conflict settlement process to a peaceful course, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.

“Yesterday [President] Putin said that he is constant touch with both [Azerbaijani President] Aliyev and [Armenian Prime Minister] Pashinyan. I can only repeat once again that the Russian leader does everything possible to stop the war and move the conflict settlement process to a peaceful stage”, the Kremlin spokesperson said, asked whether Russia is ready to send invitation and host the meeting of the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan