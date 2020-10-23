Russian MFA comments on possibility of CSTO engagement in NK conflict settlement process

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has assessed the possibility of the engagement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian deputy foreign minister Aleksandr Pankin said as long as the conflict continues in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and has not moved to the territory of Armenia, it’s inappropriate to talk about the CSTO engagement.

“The conflict has not moved to the territory [of Armenia], no official request has been received from Armenia. CSTO assists its member states in some situations where there is clear aggression. Now the talk is about Nagorno Karabakh which has not been recognized by Armenians themselves as part of their territory and probably may not be recognized. Talking about the engagement of the CSTO defense potential is in appropriate”, the Russian deputy FM said.

Recently Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in order to apply to the CSTO there must an aggression against Armenia. He said it’s still early to assess Azerbaijan’s some actions against Armenia as an aggression. “If there is an attack on Armenia, yes, we will apply”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





