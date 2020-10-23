“Secret losses of war” – BBC on Azerbaijan withholding casualty info

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani authorities are not disclosing information on their military casualties to their own public, however the number of new graves at the military cemetery of the 4th largest city of Mingachevir (population of 100,000), gives an approximate picture about the volumes of the losses, BBC Russia reported, noting that it found dozens of new graves there.

“So many were buried here since the escalation of the Karabakh conflict,” the article said.

BBC mentioned that Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev is withholding information on casualties for now. “The Azeri public will be informed about it after the completion of the active phase of the military operations,” Aliyev had said in an earlier interview to the Russian First Channel.

The article also noted that according to the Armenian Defense Ministry the Azeri military lost 6309 troops in between September 27 and October 20.

On October 23, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azeri military casualties are nearing 10,000.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan