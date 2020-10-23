Explosions heard in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Two explosions were heard in Stepanakert city, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the Artsakh capital.

The air raid sirens were not activated at the time of the blasts.

The sounds of the explosions most likely came from the Artsakh Air Defense units’ interception of Azeri missiles.

Updates will follow.

15:00 - Situation calm in Stepanakert.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan