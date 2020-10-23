“Stop terrorism” – Armenians holding protest outside ECHR in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of Armenians are holding protest in Strasbourg, outside the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR).

They are calling on the international community to give an adequate response to the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist aggression on Artsakh.

Armenians arrived in Strasbourg from different French cities and different European countries, such as Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, for participating in this protest.

One of the protest participants said Europe should stop its support to Turkey and say the truth.

“We demand to withdraw Turkey from NATO. Europeans have never cooperated with terrorists, now the same should happen”, the protest participant said.

The demonstrators also paid a tribute to the memory of those killed in action in Artsakh with a moment of silence.

“Stop terrorism”, “Stop murderer Erdogan”, “Your silence is crime”, “We want peace”, the protests said holding respective posters.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan