Terror suspects spreading 'caliphate' ideology arrested in Russia’s Dagestan and Karachay- Cherkessia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federal Security Service released a video from the arrest of terror suspects in Dagestan and Karachay-Cherkessia.

The FSS had earlier said that it thwarted two clusters of the Takfir wal-Hijra terror group who were “calling for the rejection of the authorities and creation of a caliphate.”

Numerous firearms and explosives were found in their possession.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





