Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 927

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said an additional 27 servicemen have died in the Azerbaijani attacks.

The military death toll of Artsakh has reached 927.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




