Artsakh military death toll reaches 927
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said an additional 27 servicemen have died in the Azerbaijani attacks.
The military death toll of Artsakh has reached 927.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:15 Artsakh military death toll reaches 927
- 12:28 France to send medical aid to people injured in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12:20 Human Rights Watch: Azerbaijan used cluster munitions in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12:02 Sarkissian, Macron emphasize need to implement truce deals over Karabakh
- 11:54 Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them
- 11:21 Ex-lawmaker who joined Artsakh military amid Azeri attack killed in action
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2474 new cases in one day
- 10:16 State Department releases Pompeo's schedule for upcoming meetings with Armenian, Azeri FMs
- 09:43 Azerbaijani military fires Smerch heavy MLRS at civilians in Artsakh's villages
- 09:27 Localized battles continue in all frontline directions amid Azeri attacks, says Artsakh Defense Min.
- 09:07 European Stocks - 22-10-20
- 09:06 US stocks up - 22-10-20
- 09:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-20
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-10-20
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 22-10-20
- 04:18 FM Mnatsakanyan is in USA, meets with Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs
- 03:44 Senator Menendez spearheads legislation pushing back against arms sales to Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 03:17 If offensive continues, we are ready to recognize Artsakh: Congressman urges US to send this message
- 03:11 Frank Pallone submits resolution on recognizing Artsakh’s independence to House of Representatives
- 01:16 Putin personally does everything to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan to peaceful settlement course –spox
- 10.22-23:50 OSCE MG Co-chairs to meet in Washington over NK conflict
- 10.22-22:25 Seeing Aras River does not mean controlling the border – MoD Armenia denies Aliyev’s claims
- 10.22-22:22 Pashinyan says anti-terrorism operation can drive away the terrorist from the region
- 10.22-22:03 Armenia ready for compromise with Azerbaijan, not terrorists – PM Pashinyan
- 10.22-22:00 It’s not realistic to talk about diplomatic solution unless Azerbaijan changes position – Pashinyan
15:30, 10.16.2020
Viewed 6219 times The Clash of Terror and Freedom: Artsakh treats Azeri POWs, Azerbaijan EXECUTES Artsakh POWs
17:36, 10.17.2020
Viewed 5661 times Children of Artsakh under existential threat. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors call for immediate action
09:55, 10.16.2020
Viewed 5414 times Italy’s Milan recognizes Artsakh’s independence
03:29, 10.18.2020
Viewed 4769 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
22:23, 10.17.2020
Viewed 4489 times Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18