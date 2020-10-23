Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

State Department releases Pompeo's schedule for upcoming meetings with Armenian, Azeri FMs

State Department releases Pompeo's schedule for upcoming meetings with Armenian, Azeri FMs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to have separate meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on October 23 in Washington, D.C.

The US State Department said Pompeo’s meeting with the Azeri FM is expected to take place at 09:30 EDT (17:30 Yerevan time), while the meeting with the Armenian FM will take place at 10:30 EDT.

Igor Popov, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is also in Washington for meetings over the NK conflict.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration