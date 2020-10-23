State Department releases Pompeo's schedule for upcoming meetings with Armenian, Azeri FMs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to have separate meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on October 23 in Washington, D.C.

The US State Department said Pompeo’s meeting with the Azeri FM is expected to take place at 09:30 EDT (17:30 Yerevan time), while the meeting with the Armenian FM will take place at 10:30 EDT.

Igor Popov, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is also in Washington for meetings over the NK conflict.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan