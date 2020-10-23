LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $1854.50, copper price up by 1.87% to $6964.50, lead price up by 2.29% to $1808.50, nickel price up by 1.76% to $16101.00, tin price up by 1.05% to $18750.00, zinc price up by 2.58% to $2569.00, molybdenum price down by 1.15% to $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.