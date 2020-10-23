Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

FM Mnatsakanyan is in USA, meets with Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the United States of America has commenced. Minister Mnatsakanyan is helding a meeting with the US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, spokesperson of the Minister Anna Naghdalayan informed.

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold separate meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers. OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will also meet in Washington on October 23 to discuss NK conflict.





