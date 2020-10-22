Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

OSCE MG Co-chairs to meet in Washington over NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Russian Co-chair Igor Popov has left for Washington over Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Minsk Group Co-chairs will meet there to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.

‘’Our Ambassador at large Igor Popov has left for Washington. On October 23 he will meet with American representatives over Nagorno Karabakh. There will also be a meeting of the OSCE minsk Group Co-chairs’’, he said.





