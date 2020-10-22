Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Azerbaijan continues bombing Artsakh’s Martakert city and nearby villages

Azerbaijan continues bombing Artsakh’s Martakert city and nearby villages

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue bombing Martakert city and nearby villages of Artsakh, reporter Lusine Zakaryan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Today the city and nearby settlements were intensively bombed. AT this moment they continue bombing, but not so intensive’’, Zakaryan said, adding that there are no casualties.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration