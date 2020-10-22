Pashinyan speaks about possibility of deploying peacekeepers in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. For Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is possible, but notes that Azerbaijan's views on the composition of peacekeepers will not coincide with Armenia's views on this issue, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told Interfax.

‘’For us deployment of peacekeepers is acceptable. I can say that Azerbaijan’s views on the composition of peacekeepers will not coincide with Armenia's views on this issue. If we talk about mutual concessions, the presence of Russian peacekeepers can become a manifestation of that mutual concessions. The Russian Federation has good relations both with Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is very important to take into account other countries in the region. It’s important that the peacekeeping forces bring stability to the region, not the contrary’’, Pashinyan said.