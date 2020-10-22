Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Armenian Defense Minister meets with residents of communities next to military operations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met with the residents of Artsakh’s settlements located near the active military operations, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shsushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’Meeting at the communities nearby the active military operations. There is no panic, the residents are in high combat mood with the determination to cling to the homeland’’, Stepanyan wrote.





