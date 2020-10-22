Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Artsakh destroys another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed another Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV used by the Azerbaijani army.

ARMENPRESS reports the footage showing the leftovers of the UAV is posted in the official Facebook page of the Defense Army.





