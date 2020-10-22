Armenian community of Jerusalem protests, demanding recognition of Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Jerusalem held a protest, demanding to recognize the independence of Artsakh, condemn the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and Armenia and stop arms sales to Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the protest was held in front of the Foreign Ministry of Israel.

The protest kicked off with the live performance of the state anthem of the Republic of Armenia. The protesters were carrying face masks with the flag of Artsakh, holding posters ‘’Time to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh’’, ‘’Stop selling arms to Azerbaijan’’, Erdoğan terrorist’’.

On October 17 nearly 20 Azerbaijanis attacked Armenian peaceful protesters with sticks and stones in Israel who were holding a motor march with the flags of Armenia and Artsakh against the military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan. ‘’During the motor race nearly 20 Azerbaijanis with 3-4 cars blocked the way of our protesters, started to break the cars with stones and sticks, as well as hit the Armenians in the cars. Clashes started between our protesters and them, during which 4-5 young Armenians received minor injuries, while an elderly Armenian lost consciousness, who has been hospitalized. At the moment all feel well’’, Father Tiran said.

The attackers had Azerbaijani flags with them.