Canada calls on external parties not to intervene in NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Canada calls on the external parties to refrain from intervening in Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne wrote in his Twitter micro blog, emphasizing that he is in regular contact with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Canada continues calling to respect the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh and allocates 350 USD for the humanitarian activities of the ICRC.

Champagne also called on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs to create mechanisms for ceasefire verification.





