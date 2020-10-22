Russia continues active mediation efforts for stopping bloodshed in NK conflict zone – Zakharova

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova announced that Russia continues its active mediation efforts for stopping bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova announced in a briefing October 22.

‘’We continue active mediation efforts for stopping bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. The issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement was particularly discussed on October 20 and 21 in Moscow, during the separate meetings of Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Like in the past, we work in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’’.