Artsakh military death toll rises to 874
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said today that 40 more of its servicemen have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Defense Army of Artsakh has reached 874.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
