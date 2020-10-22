EU’s Borrell highlights necessity of returning to negotiation table for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Brussels on a working visit, met with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thoroughly presented the large-scale military aggression launched by Azerbaijan with the military-political support of Turkey against the Republic of Artsakh since September 27, the targeting of Artsakh’s settlements, civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Armenian President said all this is happening with Turkey’s direct involvement which is expressed in the deployment of Islamist armed terrorists to the region by the latter, which, according to Sarkissian, is a serious threat for the region and the international stability and security.

Josep Borrell expressed his deep concern over the continuous hostilities and the current situation. He highlighted the necessity of mitigating the tension, ceasing the fire and returning to the negotiation table by the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan