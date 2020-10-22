Armenian President, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brusells to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Sarkissian comprehensively briefed Borrell on the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani war of aggression against Artsakh and the indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“The President noted that this is all happening with the direct involvement of Turkey, manifested by its import of Islamist militant terrorists into the region, which is a serious threat for regional and international stability and security,” Sarkissian’s office said.

Borrell expressed deep concern over the continuing military actions and the situation. He emphasized the need to de-escalate the tension, cease fire, and return to negotiations under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

