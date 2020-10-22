President signs into law debt relief, tax exemption bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed into law the bill on amending the tax code and defining tax privileges during martial law which envisages excise, environmental and VAT tax exemption for products imported from Eurasian Economic Union countries that are brought as donations to the defense ministry, emergency situations ministry, health ministry, territorial administration and infrastructure ministry and the high tech industry ministry.

The law also enables banks and credit organizations to initiate debt relief and forgive the debts without tax consequences of people who died or suffered disabilities as a result of the ongoing Artsakh war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan