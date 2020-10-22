NK conflict has one solution – international recognition of Artsakh: former UN independent expert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Former UN Independent Expert Alfred de Zayas is confident that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has only one solution – the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

“The tragedy of Nagorno Karabakh has only one solution: the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh – same as the international recognition of Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo”, Alfred de Zayas said on Twitter.

