PM appoints new Deputy Director of Security Council Office
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Tatev Antonyan to serve as the Deputy Director of the Security Council Office.
Antonyan was the Head of the Department of Defense Policy of the Defense Policy and Fundamental Documents Division of the Security Council Office under the Prime Minister’s Office until October 20.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
