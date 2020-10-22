Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

PM appoints new Deputy Director of Security Council Office

PM appoints new Deputy Director of Security Council Office

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Tatev Antonyan to serve as the Deputy Director of the Security Council Office.

Antonyan was the Head of the Department of Defense Policy of the Defense Policy and Fundamental Documents Division of the Security Council Office under the Prime Minister’s Office until October 20.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration