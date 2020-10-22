Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Aliyev doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow

Aliyev doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasn’t ruled out the possibility of meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow. However, in an interview to Nikkei newspaper he noted that he hasn’t yet received an invitation to visit the Russian capital from President Putin.

Earlier on October 19 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to TASS that they are ready to meet.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration