Aliyev doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasn’t ruled out the possibility of meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow. However, in an interview to Nikkei newspaper he noted that he hasn’t yet received an invitation to visit the Russian capital from President Putin.

Earlier on October 19 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to TASS that they are ready to meet.

