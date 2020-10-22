Catalonia Parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani targeting of civilian population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a statement on October 21, calling for stop to the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, condemning the attacks by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the civilian population and supporting the constructive talks between the sides aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict which should be based on the expression of will of the majority of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

