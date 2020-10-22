Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

President bestows Order of Fatherland to National Hero title military recipients

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed an order on bestowing the Order of Fatherland upon Colonel Garegin Poghosyan, the Commander of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces; Major-General Andranik Piloyan, the Commander of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces; and Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan, the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces for “exclusive services rendered for the defense and security of the Fatherland and selflessness and valor in combat operations”.

Earlier on October 20 PM Nikol Pashinyan had announced bestowing National Hero titles upon the two active duty generals. Those who receive the National Hero title also receive the Order of Fatherland.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





