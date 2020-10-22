Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Ontario Parliament requests to expel Turkey from NATO, recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Members of Legislative Assembly of Ontario, Canada, requested to expel Turkey from NATO and discuss the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

They slammed the ongoing Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




