“We want peace”: Artsakh women hold protest outside US Embassy Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Women from Artsakh, who have temporarily settled in Armenia due to the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression, are holding protest with their children outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, demanding a meeting with US Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

The Artsakh women urge the international community to give an adequate response to the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist aggression against Artsakh.

“We urge to impose sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan”, “Stop terrorism”, “Why NATO member is killing us?”, the Artsakh women said holding the respective posters.

One of the protest participants Irina Safaryan said they gathered outside the Embassy to demand justice.

“We demand to stop the terrorism which is taking place today in Artsakh. We came here to demand the US, as a main NATO member, to apply sanctions on Turkey and stop the Turkish interference to the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as interfere into the peaceful settlement of this conflict as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, and eventually establish peace in our country. We came here and demand the US Ambassador to come and listen to our voice”, she said.

“We want peace”, “Don’t be blind”, “Don’t stay silent”, “Stop Erdogan”, “Recognize Artsakh”, the Artsakh women said.

After this call, three Artsakh women were invited to the Embassy to hand over their letter where they wrote all their demands.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan