President of Artsakh addresses Armenian people from frontline

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has returned from the frontline.

After the meeting with the soldiers he decided to address the Armenian people in a special video message from the trench.

“Dear compatriots, I want to address you from the frontline, just several hundred meters away from the adversary. In order to win, we mostly need to believe. Belief has the greatest power. I believe that we will win. I want all our churches to pray for our victims, and of course, for the soldiers fighting in the frontline. I want every Armenian to pray every day for our victory. I want today’s unity to be maintained. I want all of you to understand that the future of our nation depends on you. I want that you fulfill your duty towards the Homeland, and if possible fulfill that duty in the frontline. You are awaited in the frontline more than ever. Fulfill your duty towards the Homeland with an honor. This is a patriotic war. I want to state once again, we need to believe, I believe. We will win”, the President of Artsakh said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan