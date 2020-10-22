Persistent battles continue as Azeri troops keep attacking
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Persistent battles continue in various directions of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
“Persistent battles continue in various directions. These are mainly cluster battles. Different groups of enemy troops are neutralized,” he said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
''Hayastan'' All Armenian Fund launches new initiative called ''50 plus''
