COVID-19: Armenia’s daily cases pass 2000

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 2306 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,836, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

568 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 49,787.

5189 tests were conducted in the past one day.

10 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1131.

The number of active cases is 19,591.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 327 (6 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan