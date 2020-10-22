Armenian, Qatari Ambassadors to Iran discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan received on October 21 Ambassador of Qatar to Iran Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

The Qatari Ambassador conveyed Ambassador Tumanyan the message of the Emir of Qatar addressed to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian.

During the meeting the two Ambassadors discussed the current situation caused by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), as well as a number of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

